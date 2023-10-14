Upcoming Horror Projects to Haunt Screens This Halloween Season

With Halloween around the corner, it’s no surprise that the horror genre is gearing up for its annual surge of spooky content. From movies to series and documentaries, there are plenty of options to give you a good scare. Here are some of the upcoming horror projects scheduled to haunt screens before the arrival of trick-or-treaters.

Leading the pack is writer-producer-director Mike Flanagan’s latest offering, “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a Netflix limited series inspired the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Flanagan, known for his previous hits like “Midnight Mass” and “The Haunting of Hill House,” promises a macabre contemporary tale.

For younger audiences, a fresh take on R.L. Stine’s beloved book series, “Goosebumps,” will be available on Disney+ and Hulu. This new adaptation follows a group of teenagers investigating a death from the past that may involve their own parents.

Master of horror John Carpenter lends his name to “Suburban Screams,” an anthology docuseries coming to Peacock. The show will use a mix of documentary elements and reenactments to highlight creepy true stories, with Carpenter promising you’ll never look at your neighbors the same way again.

In the movie realm, “The Bell Keeper” tells the story of a group of friends who embark on a documentary project to debunk urban legends ringing a bell that allegedly summons a psychotic killer. This horror flick starring Randy Couture will be available in theaters and on demand.

Netflix delves into a chilling docuseries with “The Devil on Trial.” The series revisits the infamous “The Devil made me do it” case that involved a murder and a defendant claiming possession the Devil. Notably, the story involves Ed and Lorraine Warren, famous demon-hunters associated with the Amityville Horror and “The Conjuring” series.

Hulu’s “Living for the Dead” takes a unique spin on the ghost-hunter reality show format. Produced the creators of “Queer Eye” and Kristen Stewart, this series follows a quintet of queer ghost hunters as they travel across the US, starting with an investigation of a haunted clown motel.

Other highly anticipated projects include the final season of “Fear the Walking Dead” on AMC, the latest “Huluween” edition of Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story,” and a movie adaptation of the popular video game “Five Nights at Freddy’s.”

In addition, Apple TV+ presents “The Enfield Poltergeist,” a docuseries that combines actual audiotapes, interviews, and reenactments to tell the story of a famous poltergeist case that occurred in England during the late 1970s.

With this exciting lineup of horror projects, there will be no shortage of scares and thrills to enjoy this Halloween season. So get ready to immerse yourself in the eerie and embrace the spirit of the spookiest time of the year.