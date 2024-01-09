Online Threats and Scams: A Family’s Warning to the Community

A Virginia Beach family has sounded the alarm after their teenage son became the target of online threats and a bank scheme. Tyler Shonyo, a 16-year-old high school student, shared his horrifying experience of being contacted strangers who threatened him and his family. The perpetrators reached out to him on Instagram, claiming they wanted to pay him for the use of his high school football picture. Initially appearing friendly, they sent him a $600 electronic check, which he unfortunately cashed.

However, the situation quickly took a dark turn. The next day, Tyler received a barrage of threatening messages accompanied graphic images of violence, including a decapitated head and guns. The culprits made it clear that they knew his location and would track him down. Panic set in as the teenager realized the seriousness of the situation. Tyler’s mother, Ginnele Shonyo, contacted both the bank and the police for help. Unfortunately, the initial response she received from law enforcement was inadequate, leaving the family feeling helpless.

Recognizing the urgency of the matter, Ginnele Shonyo reached out to the media, prompting local authorities to take action. Virginia Beach Police confirmed that a crime had been committed and vowed to identify the person who had mishandled Ginnele Shonyo’s initial report. While cases of online scams and threats are not uncommon, this particular attempt was unique due to the involvement of a juvenile and the use of a fraudulent check.

Law enforcement agencies caution against cashing checks from unfamiliar sources and urge individuals to exercise caution online. Online scams are notoriously difficult to investigate, as perpetrators often operate from different jurisdictions. Initiating an IC3 report can be helpful in alerting authorities to these situations, but given the limitations of domestic law enforcement, it becomes difficult to pursue justice when scammers operate from overseas.

In light of this incident, Virginia Beach Public Schools have emphasized the importance of digital literacy and cybersecurity education for students. The district is committed to equipping students with the skills necessary to navigate the online world safely. Ginnele Shonyo hopes that sharing her family’s traumatic experience, other parents will be more aware of the potential dangers their children face online and will engage in open conversations to protect them.

The digital landscape can be treacherous, and it is essential for individuals to remain vigilant. As technology continues to evolve, it is crucial that communities band together to stay informed and combat online threats.