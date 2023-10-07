An Unexpected Social Media Takeover Leaves Facebook UK Users in Stitches

Betty Davis

An unidentified individual gained temporary control of Facebook’s UK page, leading to an amusing sequence of posts that left users entertained. The mysterious admin, known as @durranee on X, seemed just as bewildered as the online audience. Despite this, they embraced their newfound authority, adopting the persona of Facebook UK and engaging in a mix of political commentary and playful banter.

One of the posts called for the release of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, adding an international twist to the situation. Another post urged cricket bodies ICC and BCCI to issue visas for the Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, advocating for the inclusion of Pakistani journalists and fans.

The real Facebook team eventually became aware of the situation and took the page offline to regain control. However, the mysterious admin managed to have one final laugh before being shut out, stating, “Seriously, stop deleting my posts. I’m being nice here.”

The internet was buzzing with reactions, with some users praising the admin for using their temporary power for good and suggesting that Facebook should hire them officially. However, Facebook has since disabled the admin’s account.

While the exact details of how this takeover occurred remain a mystery, it serves as a reminder of the importance of responsibility when granted such power. This incident also highlights the entertainment value that unexpected events can bring to social media platforms.

Source: Benzinga

