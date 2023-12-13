“Leave the World Behind” Thrills Viewers around the Globe

Netflix’s latest psychological thriller/disaster film, “Leave the World Behind,” directed Sam Esmail and starring an impressive cast including Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, and Kevin Bacon, has taken the streaming world storm. Since its release on December 8, 2023, the movie has quickly become a global sensation, claiming the top spot in an astounding 85 out of 93 countries where it is available.

FlixPatrol, a platform that aggregates viewing data from streaming services, revealed that “Leave the World Behind” was an instant hit upon its arrival on Netflix. Within days, it had climbed to No. 1 in multiple countries across the globe. Even in the few countries where it did not debut at the top, the film steadily rose in popularity, teetering on the cusp of taking the No. 1 spot.

The film’s success is not just limited to its debut. With the official Netflix Top 10 data yet to be released, “Leave the World Behind” is predicted to dominate the global chart once again. However, it’s important to approach Netflix’s viewership metrics with caution, as the streaming giant’s data has been criticized for being unreliable. The creation of the Top 10 site could be seen as a strategy to divert attention away from any potential shortcomings in their reported numbers.

Nonetheless, the film’s captivating storyline, exceptional performances, and masterful direction have captured the attention and imagination of audiences worldwide. The adaptation of Rumaan Alam’s novel has struck a chord with viewers, exploring the complexities of human relationships in the face of a looming catastrophe.

As “Leave the World Behind” continues to captivate audiences, it serves as a testament to the power of exceptional storytelling and the enduring appeal of thought-provoking cinema. Whether it maintains its global dominance or not, this thrilling film has undoubtedly left its mark on the minds of viewers around the world.