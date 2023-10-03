Pet Sematary Prequel, Time Travel Horror, and More: Must-Watch Picks for Spooky Season

Spooky season is here, and with it comes a whole array of new horror movies and TV shows to get your heart racing. From iconic directors like John Carpenter to up-and-coming talents like Mike Flanagan, this year’s offerings cater to all types of horror fans. Here are ten titles that are sure to give you a good scare this Halloween.

First up is “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines,” a prequel to the 2019 reboot of the classic horror film. Set in 1969, the movie explores the dark secrets of the cemetery that resurrects the dead. Starring David Duchovny and Pam Grier, this streaming flick promises to be a chilling addition to the franchise.

Next, we have a Blumhouse TV production called “The Sweet Sixteen Killer.” Mixing horror and comedy, the story follows a teenager named Jamie who travels back in time to team up with her mother to stop a serial killer. With influences from films like “Happy Death Day,” this Prime Video release is bound to entertain.

If you’re looking for something twisted, look no further than “Open Air,” streaming on Hulu. Lil Rel Howery stars as a man trapped in an open-air prison cell, forced to work in an old grist mill to survive and escape. This psychological horror film offers an intriguing premise and explores themes of classism and racial exploitation.

For fans of Edgar Allen Poe, director Mike Flanagan brings us “The Fall of the House of Usher” on Netflix. This anthology series takes inspiration from Poe’s classic tales, delving into the decline of a wealthy family. As Flanagan’s latest project, following the success of “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass,” this series is sure to provide chills and thrills.

These are just a few highlights of the spooky season lineup. Whether you prefer supernatural scares, psychological horror, or classic tales of terror, there’s something for everyone this Halloween. So grab your popcorn, turn off the lights, and get ready to be terrified!

