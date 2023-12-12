Meta Introduces Audiobox: The Latest AI-Powered Audio Generator

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has recently unveiled its new AI-powered audio generator platform called Audiobox. This innovative platform allows users to create custom voices and sound effects using voice inputs and prompts. Building upon its predecessor, Voicebox, Audiobox sets a new standard in generative AI for audio quality.

One notable feature of Audiobox is its advanced watermarking system. This feature ensures responsible use of the technology embedding imperceptible signals into the audio, allowing for accurate tracing of its origin. With concerns about AI-generated deepfakes on the rise, Meta has taken proactive measures to prevent misuse.

The Audiobox team at Meta has also focused on enhancing controllability for users. By incorporating description-based and example-based prompting, Audiobox allows for independent control of speech and sound generation paradigms. This ensures a more seamless and tailored user experience.

However, Meta acknowledges that audio-generative AI models like Audiobox heavily rely on labeled training data. The accuracy of labeling plays a crucial role in the performance of the model. Meta emphasizes the importance of correctly labeling data, such as specific dog breeds for barking sounds or regional accents for speech patterns.

Meta’s investment in artificial intelligence is evident through its commitment to AI innovation and development. Meta recently partnered with IBM to launch the AI Alliance, a consortium focused on open-source AI development. This collaboration aims to advance the state-of-the-art in AI technology and promote responsible AI practices.

As with other tech giants, such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, Meta continues to integrate AI across its platforms. Over 20 new AI-powered features have been announced for platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

With Audiobox and its commitment to responsible AI development, Meta is shaping the future of audio generation and setting new standards for industry best practices.