Threads Software Limited Threatens Legal Action Against Meta Over Name Usage

A UK-based software company, Threads Software Limited, has taken legal action against social media giant Meta over its use of the name “Threads.” Threads Software Limited claims that it has owned the trademark for “Threads” since 2012 and alleges that Meta made multiple attempts to purchase their threads.app domain before ultimately shutting down their Facebook account.

In response to Meta’s actions, Threads Software Limited has given the social media company a 30-day ultimatum to cease using the Threads name. If Meta fails to comply, the software company intends to seek an injunction from the UK courts. This legal battle poses a significant threat to Threads Software Limited, as it faces one of the world’s largest technology companies.

Unfortunately, Meta has yet to respond to the allegations made Threads Software Limited. The financial details of Meta’s attempted purchase of the threads.app domain remain undisclosed. However, this case sheds light on the behind-the-scenes negotiations that occur when securing sought-after domains or usernames.

Notably, Threads Software Limited was not the only company using the Threads name when Meta launched its Twitter competitor. Fashion retailer American Threads controlled the @Threads handle on Instagram at that time. The retailer responded humorously to commenters who confused its brand with Meta’s service. Meta employed @threadsapp on Instagram and threadsapp.net on Threads during the launch.

This dispute mirrors a similar incident involving Meta’s acquisition of the @Meta handle on Instagram, previously controlled an independent motorcycle publication called META. The publication expressed its disappointment when Meta took control of the account without explanation.

Threads Software Limited has invested significantly in the Threads name over the last decade and does not want to write off this investment due to confusion with Meta’s product. Changing the service name risks potentially setting back Threads Software Limited and jeopardizing its technological advantage.

As developments unfold, it remains to be seen whether Threads Software Limited will successfully protect its trademark and whether Meta will comply with their demands.