Megan Moore: A Hero in the Digital Age

In a world where social media has become a powerful tool for communication, one woman’s quick thinking and training saved a life. Megan Moore, an employee at ScotRail, was awarded the prestigious Samaritans Lifesaver Award for her remarkable efforts in protecting a life on the rails.

It all started when Megan came across a disturbing message on social media. The message, from an unknown person, expressed a desire to apologize to a train driver and wished for their quick recovery. Sensing the urgency, Megan engaged with the person and discovered that they intended to commit suicide.

Drawing on her training from the Samaritans Managing Suicidal Contacts course, Megan sprang into action. She immediately alerted the main control center to put a caution on the line and personally informed the station staff. They conducted a welfare check and found the individual on the tracks. Thanks to Megan’s proactive response, an incoming train was stopped, and the person was brought to safety.

Megan’s bravery and quick thinking undoubtedly saved a life that day. When asked about her award, she expressed genuine humility and gratitude. “I’m really overwhelmed,” Megan said. “There were so many deserving nominees for this award, and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my colleagues and Nick McGuirk, who nominated me.”

The Samaritans, an organization dedicated to suicide prevention, offers support to individuals in need, regardless of the time of day. Their tireless efforts to reach more people and prioritize suicide prevention have undoubtedly made a difference.

Jason Alexandre, a Network Rail Training Officer at Samaritans and the presenter of the award, commended Megan for her exceptional skills. “To be able to listen and respond to someone in need over social media, coordinate a response, and save a life in a calm and collected manner is truly remarkable,” he said. “We’re immensely proud to sponsor this award, as it celebrates the unsung heroes behind the scenes who play a crucial role in saving lives on our railways.”

While Megan deservedly took home the award, it is important to acknowledge the commendable efforts of George Mitchell, Harry Jordan, and the Fazakerley Station Retailers at Merseyrail. Their dedication and commitment to safety have also made a significant impact within the industry.

Megan Moore’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the positive impact that individuals can have in the digital age. Through their training, quick thinking, and compassion, they can make a real difference and save lives.