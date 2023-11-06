Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday Bundle with Super Smash Bros Ultimate Design

A new Nintendo Switch OLED bundle is set to make a splash this Black Friday in the US. The exciting bundle, which will be available on the Nintendo store and select retailers, features the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch OLED console, a digital download code for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and an impressive three months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Scheduled for release on November 19, gamers can get their hands on this exclusive bundle for the price of $349.99. With a total saving of $67.98, it’s an offer that’s hard to resist. But what sets this bundle apart is its unique design inspired Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

The console’s Joy-Con controllers boast a vibrant reprint of the iconic Smash Bros symbol from a special edition console released five years ago. However, the dock remains unchanged and appears to be a standard version found with the Neon Blue and Neon Red Switch OLED.

Nintendo faced some challenges in creating this bundle. While the previous Smash Bros dock couldn’t be included, the new OLED console is still compatible with the old dock. The redesigned dock was specifically created for the OLED, with the addition of an ethernet port for a wired online connection.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate stands out as the best-selling fighting game of all time, having sold a staggering 31.77 million copies as of June 30, 2023. Not only is it a fan-favorite, but it also ranks as the third best-selling Switch game, surpassed only Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (55.46 million copies) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (42.79 million).

This Black Friday, Nintendo fans have something special to look forward to with the limited edition Nintendo Switch OLED bundle featuring Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to elevate your gaming experience with the latest console and an acclaimed fighting game. Get ready to join the ultimate brawl!

