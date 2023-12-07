Vibrant Wildlife Images Compete for People’s Choice Award in Annual Contest

Summary: Fans of wildlife photography are invited to participate in the annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s People’s Choice Award voting for their favorite images. The Natural History Museum in London, in collaboration with an international judging panel, has curated a selection of 25 outstanding photographs from nearly 50,000 entries received from 95 countries. The images range from showcasing the breathtaking beauty of nature to highlighting the detrimental impact of human activity on the environment. Voters can choose from various captivating scenes, including a pair of hares appearing to kiss, a polar bear resting on an iceberg, and a grizzly bear standing tall a shimmering lake. Some thought-provoking photographs portray an Adélie penguin approaching an emperor penguin and its chick, as well as a display of clothing made from furs of endangered big cats. Additionally, there are images that shed light on the negative consequences of human actions, such as a young fox scavenging from an overflowing trash can in London and a male elephant persevering through a pile of garbage. Online voting for the People’s Choice Award is open until January 31, with the winners set to be announced in February. The awarded photographs will be exhibited online and at the Natural History Museum.

Title: Captivating Wildlife Shots Vie for Top Honors in International Contest

