India’s Axar Patel Ruled Out of World Cup Squad Due to Injury

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel will not be part of the Men in Blue’s final 15-member squad for the World Cup 2023 due to a left quadriceps strain. He was replaced veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Axar sustained the injury during India’s Super 4 clash against Bangladesh at the Asia Cup earlier this month.

Prior to this, Axar was not included in the squad for the first two ODIs of India’s home series against India. Although he was named in the preliminary squad, he failed to recover from his injury and had to be ruled out for the final fixture as well. Several fans expressed their disappointment on social media regarding Axar’s absence from the World Cup squad.

This is not the first time Axar Patel has missed out on a major tournament. In 2021, he was replaced Shardul Thakur in India’s T20 World Cup squad. Despite this setback, Axar showcased his batting skills during the Asia Cup 2023, where he played in two matches. In the Super 4 match against Sri Lanka, he contributed 26 runs off 36 balls to help India achieve a respectable total of 213 runs. He also scored 42 runs off 34 deliveries in the game against Bangladesh, receiving applause for his remarkable performance.

India’s updated squad for the World Cup now includes Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Source: Sportskeeda