Rescued Sea Otter Pup Finds New Home at Shedd Aquarium

New Beginnings for Rescued Sea Otter Pup

An adorable eight-week-old sea otter pup, rescued from the town of Seldovia in Alaska, has found a new home at the renowned Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. The young otter, named Pup EL2306 for now, was discovered alone and malnourished before being taken to the Alaska SeaLife Center. Thanks to the collaboration between the SeaLife Center and the Shedd Aquarium, the otter pup arrived safely in Chicago at the end of November and has since been receiving round-the-clock care.

Lana Gonzalez, the manager of penguins and otters at Shedd, likened taking care of the otter pup to caring for an infant. Grooming is an essential part of their care as sea otters rely on their dense fur to stay warm. The staff at Shedd has taken on the crucial role of teaching the pup how to groom itself, a job typically done the otter’s mother. Tracy Deakins, the otter supervisor, was seen using clean white towels to guide the pup in grooming its fur during a recent session.

Over the next few months, the otter pup will remain in the Regenstein Sea Otter Nursery at Shedd, forming bonds with the dedicated team. Eventually, the pup will join the other otters in the aquarium’s habitat. As part of its growth process, the pup’s diet will transition from formula and small clam bits to other solid foods. The otters at Shedd are fortunate to enjoy sustainably sourced, high-quality clams.

Rescued otter pups like Pup EL2306 are usually designated as non-releasable the federal government. They require their mothers’ care for the first year of their lives, making their presence at Shedd all the more essential. With the devoted team at Shedd, this little otter pup has a bright future ahead, full of love, care, and endless opportunities to thrive.