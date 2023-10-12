School Shooter Faces Backlash for TikTok Presence

A school shooter, Jon Romano, who gained notoriety on TikTok for discussing his actions, is receiving backlash from those who believe he should not be allowed on the platform. In 2004, Romano brought a shotgun to Columbia High School in upstate New York and shot a teacher in the leg after the assistant principal attempted to intervene. He served 17 years of a 20-year prison sentence and was released in 2020. Romano’s TikTok account, @jonseekingpeace, now has over 255,000 followers and more than 7 million likes. In his videos, Romano addresses the harm he caused and advocates for mental health awareness.

However, many users have criticized Romano for using TikTok to build a platform based on the trauma he caused. They argue that he is primarily interested in protecting the mental health of white young boys and accuse him of promoting alt-right narratives. One user pointed out a video where Romano described surviving an attack a Black man, framing it as a hate crime. Others have criticized Romano for monetizing his crimes and seeking attention.

Some users also expressed concern about the potential for radicalization among young boys who watch Romano’s videos. They believe that his presence on the platform could give the impression that there is a path to redemption for those who engage in similar acts of violence.

Many users, particularly educators, find Romano’s videos distressing and condemn his actions. They argue that he should not be allowed to have a public platform and suggest that he seek private counseling instead.

Despite the backlash, Romano defends his presence on TikTok, believing that he is helping people generating awareness about mental health. However, the controversy surrounding his account raises important questions about the ethical boundaries of social media platforms and the responsibility of individuals who have committed violent acts.

