Student’s Quick Action Saves a Life Through Colorado’s Safe2Tell Program

Summary: A student’s prompt report to Colorado’s anonymous Safe2Tell program helped prevent a suicide attempt. The student saw a social media post from another student expressing suicidal thoughts and immediately contacted the school safety program. Police officers were dispatched to the student’s home, where they found the student actively attempting suicide. The student was then taken to a hospital for treatment. This incident highlights the effectiveness of the Safe2Tell program in saving lives and protecting youth.

In a remarkable turn of events, a student’s quick action in reporting a concerning social media post led to the prevention of a suicide attempt. The anonymous reporting system, Safe2Tell, received the report and immediately took action, dispatching police to the student’s home. Thanks to this timely intervention, the student was found in the midst of attempting suicide and was promptly taken to a hospital for much-needed care.

Although specific details about the student, such as age and location, have not been disclosed, the state Attorney General’s Office acknowledged the significant impact of the Safe2Tell program in saving lives. Attorney General Phil Weiser praised the report submitter, expressing appreciation and pride for their courageous action.

This incident is not an isolated success story. Another recent case was brought to the program’s attention when someone reported that a student was feeling depressed and not taking their medication. The report prompted an investigation school officials, leading to a conversation between the student and the school psychologist. Prompted the report, parents were informed, and the student’s well-being continues to be monitored school authorities.

Safe2Tell has emerged as an essential platform for reporting concerns related to youth safety and well-being. Notably, in the month of November alone, the program received a record-breaking 2,999 reports. This figure marks a significant increase compared to the previous year, with over 10,000 reports received so far this school year.

The examples highlighted in recent reports serve as a poignant reminder of the program’s effectiveness in transforming collective vigilance into life-saving interventions. Suicide remains a critical issue in Colorado, with it being the leading cause of death among young people for the past decade. The state health department reported that in 2022, 56 children and teenagers aged 10 to 18 died suicide.

Safe2Tell continues to be a reliable resource for students and community members who want to report any concerns or issues related to youth safety. Reports can be made via phone call, online submission, text message, or the Safe2Tell mobile app. The program encourages everyone to remain vigilant and proactive, as their swift action can save lives and protect the well-being of Colorado’s youth.