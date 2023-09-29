Affordable Housing and Student Living Conditions in Windsor: A Closer Look

A recent social media post showing cramped rooms with multiple mattresses on the floor has sparked conversations about affordable housing and student living conditions in Windsor. The post, shared Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante, displayed screenshots of a now-deleted rental listing. The images portrayed rooms filled with mattresses separated portable cabinets, listed for rent at $325 per month.

Costante highlighted the ongoing housing crisis in the community, stating that many landlords have taken advantage of the situation. He emphasized that this is not a unique or new occurrence, but rather a long-standing issue that highlights the challenges and cracks in the housing crisis.

Students in Windsor are not surprised these living conditions, as they often struggle to find affordable options. Grace Sastre, a nursing student at St. Clair College, explained that while financially difficult, students still search for the cheapest and best options. However, she questioned the habitability of such listings, stating that they are “pretty debatable.”

The social media post sheds light on two issues: the need for more affordable housing and better enforcement of housing standards. Costante stressed the importance of building more affordable housing and ensuring that existing housing meets safety regulations. He mentioned a pilot program initiated the city that requires licenses for various types of rentals in certain wards, aimed at improving property standards.

Craig Roberston, the city’s license commissioner, reported that the program has received 722 applications and issued 233 licenses since its launch. The remaining applications are either pending inspection or facing issues delaying license approval. However, a detailed breakdown of these figures was not provided.

The associate vice-president of student experience at the University of Windsor, Shetina M. Jones, expressed her concern over the unfortunate situation depicted in the rental posting. She attributed it to the housing crisis in Ontario and emphasized the university’s efforts to promote safe and affordable housing for students. The university is constructing a new student residence set to open in 2025 and collaborating with the international student center to educate students about housing options.

Ron Seguin, the vice-president of international relations, campus development, and student services at St. Clair College, also expressed concern over the living conditions displayed in the social media post. He mentioned that the college has 140 open beds dedicated to international students that are currently unoccupied. The college is in discussions to build more student housing and provides information to incoming international students about housing options well in advance.

Affordable housing and student living conditions in Windsor require immediate attention. While efforts are underway to address these issues, there is a pressing need for more affordable housing options and stricter enforcement of housing standards to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

Sources:

– CBC News