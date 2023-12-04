The Decline of I’m a Celebrity: Is It Time to Rethink the Show?

The highly anticipated appearance of Nigel Farage on this season’s I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! was meant to bring a surge of excitement to the show. However, it seems that the producers’ hopes have been dashed, as viewer numbers have plummeted compared to previous years. This decline may even be a signal of the show’s downfall.

Farage, who was reportedly paid £1.5m to participate, has failed to make the impact that previous politicians on the show have made. Unlike Matt Hancock’s controversial stint in the jungle, where he instantly dominated the narrative and caused distress among his campmates, Farage has received a much more subdued reception. He has been largely ignored, with only a few confrontation attempts from fellow campmates.

This lackluster performance Farage, coupled with the decrease in viewership, has made ITV question the viability of the show’s current formula. In a recent Instagram live session, Ant and Dec, the show’s hosts, openly expressed their support for a temporary ban on politicians in future seasons. They acknowledged the uncomfortable position they find themselves in, as their show has become a platform for political rehabilitation.

As if this wasn’t enough, I’m a Celebrity has also faced criticism for its treatment of animals during the infamous bushtucker trials. An open letter from wildlife presenter Chris Packham, condemning the show’s “appalling abuse of animals,” has further amplified one of the long-standing complaints against the program. The RSPCA has campaigned for an end to this practice, pointing out instances of animal mistreatment for the sake of entertainment.

With declining ratings and growing backlash over animal welfare concerns, I’m a Celebrity finds itself at a crossroads. It can either undergo a radical transformation removing politicians and reevaluating its treatment of animals, becoming a show centered on kind-hearted individuals facing challenges without compromising ethics. Alternatively, the show may choose to bow out gracefully, recognizing that all television programs have a limited lifespan.

The future of I’m a Celebrity hangs in the balance. The show’s current flaws and dwindling audience suggest that change is necessary. Whether it can successfully adapt to the evolving expectations of viewers remains to be seen. One thing is clear – the writing is on the wall, and the show must decide its fate soon.

