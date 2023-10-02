The Journey of ASEAN: Toward a Complete Political and Economic Union

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is steadily transforming into a comprehensive political and economic union. Recently, all 10 member states of ASEAN signed the Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA), facilitating trade through custom clearance. This is a significant step towards the ASEAN 2025 vision, which aims to integrate the regional economy and create a larger ASEAN community.

In addition to this, ASEAN also conducted its first-ever military exercises, primarily focused on enhancing humanitarian response and coordination between member states. The issue of the Gray Zone challenges from China highlights the importance of military coordination among ASEAN members. These exercises not only contribute to regional security but also solidify ASEAN’s position as a global player.

The roots of ASEAN can be traced back to the turbulent era of the late 1960s, when Western countries were concerned about the spread of communism in Southeast Asia. In response to the challenges posed the Cold War, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand formed ASEAN in 1967. Over the years, the group expanded to include Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

Economically, ASEAN has become an attractive market for major powers like China, the US, and the EU. The expansion of ASEAN coincided with the rapid increase in international trade and globalization in the 1990s. The region’s economic profile was further enhanced industry-related free trade agreements with countries like Cambodia.

While ASEAN has succeeded in integrating economies and promoting cultural integration, it has struggled to establish a viable framework for political union. However, the organization has made significant progress in terms of cooperation and ease of doing business among member states. The ASEAN Economic Community (AEC), ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (AECC), and ASEAN Security Community (ASC) are sub-organizations that focus on specific tasks.

ASEAN’s geopolitical and economic centrality is evident in its active engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. Through the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), ASEAN interacts with its 20 members, including dialogue partners such as the US, EU, China, and other major powers. This highlights the organization’s growing influence and relevance in global affairs.

Democratization within ASEAN has been a mixed journey, with some member states experiencing partial or complete democracies, while others still exhibit authoritarian tendencies. Indonesia, the largest democracy in the region, has witnessed significant progress in its democratic evolution. However, there is a need for ASEAN to address and revive democracy within its member states, as it is central to the organization’s existence.

ASEAN’s achievements in cooperation and democratization contribute to its growing importance as a regional and global actor. As ASEAN continues on its journey towards a complete political and economic union, the organization showcases its potential to become a major force in the international arena.

