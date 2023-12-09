A staggering 8.5 million Chinese borrowers, equivalent to about 1% of the country’s working-age population, have been blacklisted the government for failing to repay their debts, according to a report from the Financial Times. These individuals, who are mostly between the ages of 18 and 59, face severe restrictions, including being barred from buying plane tickets, using mobile payment apps, working for the government, and using toll roads.

The number of blacklisted borrowers has increased approximately 50% since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, when it stood at 5.7 million. Credit card companies have reported a significant rise in bad loans, and there has been a surge in home foreclosures in recent years. These alarming statistics highlight the challenges faced consumers not only in China but also in other countries, such as the United States, where concerns about the global economy are widespread.

In the US, households are also feeling the pressure of high inflation and interest rates, which could potentially lead to a wave of loan defaults. Inflation reached a 40-year high of over 9% last summer, and price growth has remained well above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%. To combat inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates from near-zero to over 5% since early 2022. This increase in borrowing costs has made it more expensive for Americans to repay their debts, including credit cards, car loans, and mortgages.

The combination of rising living costs and larger monthly debt payments has put a strain on American households. Additionally, commercial real estate developers are facing higher refinancing costs, declining asset values, and a credit crunch as banks become more cautious about lending. Despite these challenges, the US economy has managed to maintain growth, with consumer demand remaining strong. In contrast, China’s economic trajectory appears to be much bleaker.

The record number of blacklisted borrowers in China raises concerns about the impact on consumer spending, which could potentially dampen global economic growth. The situation further underscores the importance of addressing the current economic woes faced both Chinese and American borrowers to ensure a stable and resilient economy.