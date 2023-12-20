New Jersey Bird-Watcher Makes Rare Discovery of Red-Flanked Bluetail

A bird-watching enthusiast in New Jersey recently made an incredible discovery – a red-flanked bluetail (Tarsiger cyanurus), a bird species that is rarely seen in North America. This particular sighting has caused quite a stir in the birding community, as the red-flanked bluetail is normally found nesting in northern Asia and migrates to southeast Asia for the winter.

The bird was spotted in a suburban area of Whiting, N.J., surprising both locals and birders from across the country. The red-flanked bluetail resembles an eastern bluebird or a thrush, with a bright blue body, white breast, and orangish sides. Its most striking feature is its flickering blue tail.

Bird enthusiasts and curious locals have already flocked to the area to catch a glimpse of this rare bird. The sighting has even attracted attention from national media outlets, highlighting the significance of this finding. In the birding world, sightings like this are considered once-in-a-lifetime events.

While experienced bird watchers are familiar with rare species, the red-flanked bluetail holds a special place in their hearts. Many birders have added it to their list of dream birds to spot. The upcoming Christmas Bird Counts, a popular annual event among birders, will undoubtedly be marked discussions of this extraordinary sighting.

If you are interested in participating in the Christmas Bird Counts, there are several locations in the area where you can get involved. The Lehigh Valley Count, Merrill Creek Count, Upper Bucks Count, Wild Creek/Little Gap Count, and Bethlehem/Easton Count are all taking place in December. Even if you prefer to observe birds from the comfort of your own home, reporting the species and number of birds you see at your feeders can still contribute valuable data.

This remarkable discovery serves as a reminder that nature holds many surprises, even in unexpected places. It is a testament to the joy and excitement that bird watching can bring, as well as the importance of preserving our natural habitats for these beautiful creatures.