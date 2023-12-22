Stargazing Highlights for the Week of December 11-17, 2023

This week promises to be full of celestial wonders for stargazing enthusiasts. From a rare eclipse of the red star Betelgeuse to the peak of the highly anticipated Geminid meteor shower, there are plenty of exciting events to look forward to.

Eclipse of Betelgeuse

On Monday, December 11, stargazers in Asia, Florida, Mexico, and southern Europe may have the opportunity to witness a rare event as the asteroid 319 Leona passes in front of the bright red star Betelgeuse, causing it to disappear from view behind a shadow. This “ring of fire” annular eclipse will last only a few seconds and will be visible from a narrow path across Earth’s surface. It’s a once-in-a-few-decades occurrence that shouldn’t be missed.

New Moon

Tuesday, December 12 marks the new moon, when the moon is in its invisible phase. However, shortly after sunset, a delicate crescent moon will start to rise in the post-sunset sky, adding a touch of beauty to the night.

Mercury Retrograde

From December 13 to January 1, 2024, the planet Mercury will appear to move backward in the sky due to its elliptical orbit around the sun. This phenomenon, known as apparent retrograde motion, has no significance to humans but is an interesting phenomenon to observe.

Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks

The Geminid meteor shower, the best meteor shower of the year, will reach its peak on Wednesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 14. With up to 150 multicolored meteors visible in the northern hemisphere, this shower promises to be a breathtaking spectacle. Clear skies and a dark location are recommended for optimal viewing. The absence of the moon during this time will make it even more spectacular.

Object of the Week: The Magellanic Clouds

For stargazers in the southern hemisphere, this is the perfect week to observe the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds (LMC and SMC), two dwarf galaxies that orbit the Milky Way. Named after Ferdinand Magellan, these galaxies can be seen from a distance of 160,000 and 200,000 light-years respectively.

As always, check online planetariums for the most accurate information specific to your location. Remember to bundle up, find a cozy spot, and enjoy the wonders of the night sky.