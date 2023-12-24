Enjoy the Celestial Delights: Stargazing Highlights for December 11-17, 2023

As we approach the end of the year, sky enthusiasts are in for a treat with the final week of December presenting a great opportunity for stargazing. With the absence of the moon, the dark sky will provide an ideal canvas to observe the wonders of the universe. This week, several extraordinary events will captivate stargazers, including a rare eclipse of the brilliant red star Betelgeuse and the peak of the highly anticipated Geminid meteor shower.

On Monday, December 11, at approximately 8:17 p.m. EST, the asteroid 319 Leona will pass in front of Betelgeuse, causing it to disappear from view behind the asteroid from Earth’s perspective. This celestial event is a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence that will create a “ring of fire” annular eclipse. However, it will only be visible along a narrow path spanning from Asia to Florida and Mexico through southern Europe.

December 12 marks the New Moon, presenting an excellent opportunity to observe the night sky without lunar interference. As the moon enters its new phase at 18:32 EST, it will rise in the post-sunset sky as a delicate crescent.

From December 13 to January 1, 2024, Mercury will appear to be in retrograde motion. This phenomenon occurs when Mercury’s orbit of the sun, which is slightly elliptical, brings it closer to Earth during its “inferior conjunction.” As Earth overtakes Mercury, it appears to move backward in its apparent motion. While this retrograde motion has no significant impact on humans, it serves as a fascinating observation.

The highlight of the week is the Geminid meteor shower, which will reach its peak on the nights of December 13 and 14. With up to 150 multicolored meteors shooting across the sky, this is one of the year’s best meteor showers. To catch a glimpse of this dazzling display, find a location with a clear, dark sky. Gemini, the constellation from which the meteors appear to originate, will be high in the sky after sunset, increasing your chances of observing these shooting stars. No special equipment is required, making this a perfect opportunity to enjoy the celestial spectacle with just your naked eyes.

If you find yourself in the southern hemisphere, take advantage of this week to spot the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds (LMC and SMC). These dwarf galaxies, named after Ferdinand Magellan, can be seen from a distance of 160,000 and 200,000 light-years respectively. They grace the night sky and serve as a reminder of our beautiful universe.

For the most accurate information on celestial events specific to your location, consult online planetariums such as Stellarium and The Sky Live. Remember to bundle up, embrace the chill, and keep your eyes on the sky for the wonders that await you.