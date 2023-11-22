TikTok Sensation: Meet Bowie, the Unique Intersex Lobster

A remarkable discovery Maine lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles has taken the internet storm. Say hello to Bowie, the intersex lobster who has become a viral sensation on TikTok. This half-blue, half-brown crustacean has captured the hearts of millions with its extraordinary appearance and biological characteristics.

The sighting of a two-tone lobster like Bowie is incredibly rare, occurring only once in every 50 million lobsters, according to the University of Maine’s Lobster Institute. But Bowie’s uniqueness doesn’t end there. This lobster is also half-male and half-female, displaying both sets of reproductive organs.

Knowles, with his 2.6 million TikTok followers, shared his discovery of Bowie in a viral video filmed on his fishing boat. Although in awe of the lobster, Knowles sought input from his viewers on what to do with this extraordinary find.

After receiving an overwhelming response, it was decided that Bowie would become a pet rather than being released back into the wild. To protect the lobster and allow it to continue living in its natural habitat, Knowles plans to construct a large cage and place it in the ocean.

The curiosity surrounding Bowie doesn’t stop at its appearance. TikTok users have expressed excitement in observing Bowie’s behavior and potential reproductive abilities. Due to its intersex nature, Bowie may have the ability to produce eggs on the female side of its body without the involvement of another lobster.

TikTok comments are filled with enthusiasm and support for Bowie. Some fans even suggest setting up a 24-hour live stream to observe the lobster’s activities, while others propose installing an underwater camera inside the cage for a closer look. The indy100 community, known for embracing news democracy, has joined in on the conversation, ensuring Bowie’s story remains in the spotlight.

