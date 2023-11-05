Microsoft’s Innovative Gaming Controllers: A Look Back

Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard solidified its position as a major player in the console and PC game industry. Despite this recent expansion, Microsoft’s involvement in gaming stretches back to its early days as a business. In the 1990s, the company made significant strides in PC gaming, going beyond game publishing with its Sidewinder brand.

One standout product was the Sidewinder Freestyle Pro controller, introduced in 1998. This controller not only boasted an ergonomic design, allowing for hours of comfortable gameplay, but also featured a built-in motion sensor. This groundbreaking technology allowed players to pilot planes, drive cars, and navigate first-person shooter games simply moving the controller. Microsoft was ahead of its time, as both Nintendo and Sony would later incorporate motion sensors into their console controllers.

The Sidewinder Freestyle Pro even came bundled with the game Motorcross Madness, offering users an opportunity to familiarize themselves with this innovative control technology. For those who preferred traditional controls, the motion sensor could be switched off.

Although the controller received predominantly positive reviews, its initial price tag of $119 made it a significant investment. Microsoft did not release a successor to the Sidewinder Freestyle Pro, but in 1999, the company introduced the Sidewinder Dual Strike controller.

The Sidewinder Dual Strike aimed to combine the comfort of a controller with the precision of a mouse and keyboard setup for first-person shooter games. The controller consisted of two separate pieces connected a hinge, enabling players to use the right side as a mouse for aiming and firing, while using the D-Pad on the left side for in-game movement.

Despite its promising design, the Sidewinder Dual Strike faced criticism for its steep learning curve when it came to controlling first-person shooters. Many gamers ultimately found it easier to revert to the traditional mouse and keyboard setup.

In 2002, Microsoft discontinued the entire Sidewinder controller lineup, including the Dual Strike. Although the company briefly revived the Sidewinder brand with gaming PC mice and keyboards, that endeavor also met with a swift end.

Microsoft’s willingness to push the boundaries of game controller design deserves recognition. As Microsoft continues to expand its gaming division, who knows what new and unique gaming devices the company may introduce in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Microsoft now primarily a gaming company?

No, Microsoft’s gaming division has experienced significant growth with its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but the company remains diversified, offering various products and services beyond gaming.

2. Did Microsoft pioneer motion control technology?

While Nintendo and Sony later incorporated motion sensors in their console controllers, Microsoft was an early pioneer with its Sidewinder Freestyle Pro controller, which featured a built-in motion sensor.

3. Why did the Sidewinder Dual Strike fail?

The Sidewinder Dual Strike faced criticism for its steep learning curve when it came to controlling first-person shooters. Many gamers found it more convenient to revert to the traditional mouse and keyboard setup.

4. Will Microsoft introduce new gaming devices in the future?

With Microsoft’s expanding gaming division, there is potential for the company to introduce new and different gaming devices for PC in the future. Only time will tell what innovations lie ahead.