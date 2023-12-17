5 Common Reasons for Marital Dysfunction and How to Overcome Them

Summary: A study published in Marriage & Family Review indicates that the stories married couples tell in social settings reflect their marital functioning. Negative aspects of marital functioning reflect marital distress and lower satisfaction. Here are five reasons for marital dysfunction according to the study and strategies for addressing them.

1. Neglecting Individual Needs

Couples often prioritize the needs of the marriage over their own personal desires, leading to discontentment. Sacrifices made without deriving joy or meaning from them can lower relationship satisfaction for both partners. To address this, couples should openly communicate their personal needs, carefully consider the necessity of sacrifices, and focus on the positive results if sacrifices are made.

2. Enabling Negative Behavior

Reluctance to confront negative actions or habits can allow them to persist and harm the marriage. Passive behavior or failure to communicate exacerbates the impact of such behaviors. Addressing negative behavior directly is essential for fostering a healthier marital dynamic.

3. Disregarding Relationship Boundaries

By prioritizing personal identities over the well-being of the marriage, individuals disrespect relationship boundaries. Respecting personal boundaries is important, but neglecting them can strain the relationship. Balancing individual expression and relationship harmony is crucial to maintaining a healthy marriage.

4. Managing External Stressors

External influences like loss, health issues, or financial struggles can affect even the strongest marriages. To minimize the impact of stressors, couples should create an emotionally safe space for open dialogue, develop coping mechanisms together, be open to adjustments and change, prioritize quality time, and prioritize individual self-care.

5. Struggling with Uncertainty

When partners have difficulty expressing their wants and needs, it can create a disconnect and emotional strain. Open conversations about personal aspirations, engaging in self-reflection activities, seeking counseling together, and supporting each other’s interests can help navigate uncertainties in the relationship.

Conclusion

Recognizing signs of dysfunction in a marriage is the first step towards improvement. Strengthening a marriage requires personal growth and collaborative effort, rooted in self-reflection, empathy, and proactive communication. By addressing these common issues, couples can work towards a healthier and more fulfilling relationship.