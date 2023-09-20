Exploring the Hidden Gem of Stoddard Canyon Falls

In the beautiful state of California, there are well-known natural wonders such as Yosemite Valley and Joshua Tree that capture the imagination of many. However, there are also hidden gems that have remained largely unknown to the masses until they gained popularity on social media platforms like TikTok. One such place is Stoddard Canyon Falls near Mt. Baldy.

Stoddard Canyon Falls has recently become a popular destination for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike, thanks to its breathtaking swimming pools and cascading waterfall that doubles as a slide. Excited to see what all the fuss was about, I embarked on a journey to Mt. Baldy on a hot Friday morning, hoping to beat the crowds.

Upon arrival, I found that the main parking lot was already full, a clear indication of Stoddard’s newfound popularity. I had to park across the street and display my Adventure Pass. Following the instructions I had gathered from YouTube tutorials, I took the paved path that branched off to the right from the main lot. As I walked, I was surrounded scenic mountains covered in fir and pine trees.

The sound of rushing waters and screams of delight echoed through the canyon, signaling my approach to the Instagram-famous falls. There were various ways to reach the falls, including descending into the canyon from the top or using a vertical rope to drop down into the creek. Opting for the easiest route, I stumbled upon Mike McLoughlin and his Australian cattle dog, regular visitors to the spot.

McLoughlin expressed his surprise at the sudden popularity of Stoddard, as it was once a hidden gem known only to locals. While the increased attention may grant more people access to these natural wonders, it also brings concerns about the proper preservation of the land. During my visit, I witnessed litter scattered on the canyon floor, a stark reminder of the need to respect and protect the environment.

The path to the falls transitioned from a paved route to a narrow dirt trail, marked short concrete posts. I carefully descended, finding it surprisingly steep and challenging considering the hike’s popularity. Eventually, I reached the bottom and followed a trail next to the creek, joining individuals like Allan Santaisabel and Jilianne Ong, who had driven from Chino after discovering the falls on TikTok.

Wondering when we would finally see the waterfall, it became apparent that fully immersing ourselves in the creek was the only way to reach our final destination. The voices grew louder as I moved upstream, jumping from one slippery rock to another. Waterproof hiking shoes were essential, but sandals with good traction would have been a better choice. My socks ended up completely soaked.

Exploring Stoddard Canyon Falls was an adventure filled with both excitement and concerns about maintaining the natural beauty of the area. As more people discover these hidden gems through social media, striking a balance between welcoming new visitors and preserving the land becomes crucial.

Definitions:

– Adventure Pass: A permit required to park in certain areas of national forests in California.

– Instagram-storied: Popular or well-known due to being featured on Instagram stories.

Source: Los Angeles Times