A New Postcard Mural Brightens Up Collingwood’s Downtown

A vibrant new addition to Collingwood’s downtown streetscape has created a buzz among locals and visitors alike. The latest installation at 84 Hurontario Street is not just a regular mural – it offers a unique backdrop for social media-worthy photos.

Designed in all caps, the letters spelling out “COLLINGWOOD” are adorned with captivating images showcasing the town’s heritage downtown, picturesque harborfront, and the iconic Collingwood Terminals. The concept behind this captivating piece is known as a postcard mural, a trend that has gained popularity worldwide for creating visually appealing photo opportunities.

The Collingwood Downtown Business Improvement Area (BIA) is inviting the community to come downtown and capture a picture of this new postcard mural. The BIA encourages locals and visitors to share their photos with friends and family, helping to promote Collingwood’s charm and attract tourism.

This impressive project received support from the Government of Canada through a grant from the FedDev Tourism Relief Fund program. The funding assistance provided enabled the realization of this captivating mural, which not only adds visual interest to Collingwood’s landscape but also contributes to the town’s vibrant and culturally rich atmosphere.

Collingwood’s new postcard mural has quickly become a must-visit spot for both residents and tourists seeking unique photo opportunities. So, grab your camera or smartphone and head downtown to snap a picture that showcases the beauty and character of Collingwood.

