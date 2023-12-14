EggBred Set to Open First Franchise in Long Beach

EggBred, a popular breakfast sandwich spot in Orange County, is expanding its reach with the opening of its first franchised location in Long Beach. The new eatery, set to open early next year, will offer the same beloved menu items as the original La Habra location.

While EggBred is known for its take-out friendly breakfast sandwiches, it’s the attention to detail and commitment to quality that truly sets them apart. The breakfast sausage is made in-house with a blend of pork shoulder and back fat, flavored with garlic and Italian herbs. The potatoes are beer-battered for an extra crispy texture. Every item is crafted with care and an emphasis on flavor.

In addition to their signature breakfast sandwiches, EggBred also offers a variety of lunch options. The “nashville hottie” features a hand-breaded buttermilk chicken breast with a smoked paprika spread, cider vinegar slaw, and county fair dill pickles on a toasted milk bun. The “ribeye steak & egg” includes tender ribeye, an over-medium egg, lemon-dressed arugula, caramelized onions, and a roasted pepper chimichurri.

To cater to different preferences, EggBred offers customizable eggs Benedict on locally baked English muffins, which retain their chewy and fluffy texture. Non-sandwich options include avocado toast and a breakfast poutine with crispy potatoes, buttermilk popcorn chicken, and country sausage gravy.

Despite opening during the COVID-19 pandemic, EggBred quickly gained popularity through social media, showcasing their overstuffed sandwiches and gooey egg yolks. The new franchise in Long Beach is expected to be the first of many, with plans for 10 more locations to open in the coming years.

The Long Beach location will be situated at the ground level of the Shoreline Gateway tower, at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue. EggBred aims to provide the community with a chef-driven, flavorful, and takeout-friendly breakfast experience. Stay updated on the opening following EggBred on Instagram.

With its commitment to quality ingredients and creative flavor combinations, EggBred is sure to become a favorite breakfast and lunch spot in Long Beach.