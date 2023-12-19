Elderly Woman Unearths Priceless Flint Axe in Poland

A grandmother from Poland stumbled upon a remarkable discovery over 50 years ago when she came across an unusual-looking stone in a field in Biłgoraj. Fascinated its appearance, she decided to keep it as a curiosity. Little did she know that she was actually in possession of a rare artifact—a flint axe from around 2500 B.C.E.

The ancient axe, measuring approximately 4.3 inches, is made of brown and gray stone and has a smoothed trapezoidal shape. It features a slightly serrated edge that was once a sharpened blade. After all those years, the woman passed down the axe to her grandson, Mariusz Buczko, who sought the expertise of archaeologist Jerzy Libera for further evaluation.

With Libera’s analysis, the stone has been identified as a flint axe created the Globular Amphora culture, a community that resided in Central Europe during the prehistoric European Chalcolithic period. Their settlements have primarily been found in Poland and Ukraine. These types of axes are rarely found, with many being unearthed without any association with other objects.

The discovery of this flint axe has not only shed light on the existence of the Globular Amphora culture but has also expanded the region believed to have been inhabited this community. Additionally, another cone-shaped axe, made of mottled brown stone, was recently found in the same area. However, its precise age has yet to be determined.

Both axes will undergo further study before being entrusted to a local museum in Biłgoraj. These remarkable finds serve as a reminder of the rich archaeological history lying beneath the surface of our everyday landscapes.