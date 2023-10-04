A Mom’s Complaint About a Teacher Giving Her Son a Zero for Not Bringing Supplies Goes Viral

A recent incident involving a parent, Shannita Busby, and her son’s teacher has gone viral, sparking a debate about grading practices and the responsibility of students to bring required supplies to school.

Busby took to social media to express her frustration after her son received a “zero” on an assignment for not bringing certain supplies to class. She argued that a grade point should not be attached to a student’s ability to pay for supplies.

The incident resulted in a significant drop in her son’s overall grade, from a 98 to an 83. Many viewers were confused the teacher’s decision and voiced their support for Busby, suggesting that grades should be based solely on academic performance.

The debate surrounding this incident touches on several important points. On one hand, some argue that it is unfair to penalize students for circumstances beyond their control, such as a lack of resources to purchase supplies. They believe that grades should reflect a student’s knowledge and understanding of the material, rather than their ability to meet financial obligations.

On the other hand, proponents of the teacher’s decision argue that bringing required supplies is a basic responsibility of students. They believe that being prepared for class is an important lesson in accountability and life skills.

It is important to note that grading practices vary among educators and schools. Some teachers may choose to deduct points for missing supplies, while others may take a more lenient approach.

This incident brings attention to the need for open conversations between parents, students, and teachers about expectations and policies regarding supplies and grading. By fostering a dialogue, educators can gain insight into the challenges faced their students and work towards finding equitable solutions.

Ultimately, the goal should be to create a fair and supportive learning environment that ensures all students have access to the resources they need to succeed academically.

