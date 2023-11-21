Tinned Fish: A New Culinary Trend Taking the US Storm

The American canned seafood industry is experiencing a major shift, moving away from traditional tuna sandwiches to embrace a new trend born out of the pandemic. The increased demand for pantry staples during lockdowns has sparked a culinary revival of tinned fish, a beloved delicacy in Europe that is now finding its way onto menus across the United States.

Social media influencers, particularly on platforms like TikTok, have played a significant role in popularizing tinned fish among American consumers. With millions of views on TikTok alone, videos showcasing tastings, recipes, and cleaning tips have captivated food enthusiasts, driving the market’s expansion.

According to market research firm Circana, the sales of the US canned seafood industry have grown from $2.3 billion in 2018 to over $2.7 billion this year. This surge in popularity has prompted entrepreneurs like Becca Millstein, founder of Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co., to enter the market. Millstein’s company offers high-quality, sustainably-sourced seafood products that go beyond the traditional canned tuna.

Tinned fish has become an upscale food option, with wine bars incorporating it into their menus and even establishing tinned fish clubs that deliver monthly shipments of various delectable seafood combinations to members. The versatility and long shelf life of tinned fish, which can last up to five years without refrigeration, make it an appealing choice for consumers seeking an environmentally friendly alternative to meat.

However, there are some concerns associated with tinned fish. The US Food and Drug Administration advises caution regarding the consumption of certain types of fish due to potential mercury contamination. Health officials also caution about the higher salt content in canned seafood compared to fresh options. Greenpeace has brought attention to the issue of overfishing and encourages consumers to research sustainable tinned fish products.

As tinned fish continues to gain popularity in the US, it offers a unique culinary experience that combines convenience, sustainability, and a touch of European elegance. Whether served over rice bowls, on charcuterie boards, or in salads, tinned fish is quickly becoming a go-to choice for those looking for a memorable dining experience.

