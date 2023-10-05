Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Joins WhatsApp Channels for Direct Digital Engagement

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh has taken a step forward in fostering direct digital engagement with the people of the state joining WhatsApp channels. This move aims to create a more inclusive and accessible platform for communication.

In his inaugural message on October 5th, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his delight at becoming a part of the vibrant WhatsApp community and stated his commitment to staying connected digitally. He emphasized his desire to keep in touch with the people of Andhra Pradesh through this platform.

By joining WhatsApp channels, the Chief Minister aims to strengthen the bond between the government and the citizens of Andhra Pradesh. This platform will provide a direct channel for information dissemination and interaction, allowing citizens to receive updates on government initiatives, policy announcements, and other relevant information.

The Chief Minister’s presence on WhatsApp channels signifies his dedication to embracing modern communication tools for effective governance and transparency. It reflects his commitment to establishing a more responsive and connected administration, as stated in an official press release.

This initiative has been met with enthusiasm from people across the state who appreciate the Chief Minister’s efforts to bridge the digital divide and engage directly with the public. It is seen as a positive step towards building a more inclusive and accessible government.

