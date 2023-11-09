The Leonid Meteor Shower Returns for an Astronomical Spectacle

The annual mid-November meteor shower is set to dazzle stargazers once again as the Leonid meteor shower peaks on the night of November 17-18, 2023. This celestial phenomenon occurs when the Earth passes through the remnants of the comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle. Brace yourself for an awe-inspiring display of shooting stars.

Under a dark sky, after the moon has set, observers may witness an average of 10 to 15 meteors per hour, according to experts at EarthSky. The meteors, appearing to originate from the constellation Leo the Lion, will be visible across the sky. Clear your schedule late on the night of November 17 until dawn on November 18 for the best chance of catching this cosmic show. The early morning of November 17 may also offer a worthwhile viewing experience.

So, what exactly is the Leonid meteor shower? These meteors are minuscule fragments of dust and debris, comparable to the size of peas and sand particles, breaking away from the Tempel-Tuttle comet in its path around the sun. When these fragments collide with our atmosphere, they ignite and create the streaks of light we perceive as shooting stars.

The best locations for meteor watching are areas devoid of light pollution, such as national forests, state parks, or any place far away from bustling cities. Be patient and let your eyes adjust to the darkness for around 20-30 minutes to fully enjoy the shower’s spectacle. Thankfully, the Leonids tend to be bright meteors with a high percentage of persistent trails, leaving an alluring trail of light behind them.

While the Leonid meteor shower promises an awe-inspiring display, it has also produced meteor “storms” in the past. Historic accounts include the 1833 Leonid meteor storm, which had rates of up to an astonishing 100,000 meteors per hour. In more recent times, observers were treated to a mesmerizing sight on the morning of November 17, 1966, with rates as high as thousands of meteors per minute during a short timeframe.

Mark your calendars for the Leonid meteor shower, but don’t forget about the upcoming meteor showers of 2023. The Geminids meteor shower is slated for November 19 to December 24, with its peak on December 13-14. The year wraps up with the Ursids meteor shower from December 13 to 24, peaking on December 21-22. Keep your eyes on the skies and witness the wonders of the universe unfold before you.

