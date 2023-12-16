Netflix and See-Saw Films Collaborate on Australian Series Exposing Wellness Scammer

A partnership between Netflix, See-Saw Films, and Picking Scabs has been announced to produce a limited series in Australia that focuses on health and wellness scammers. Titled “Apple Cider Vinegar,” the show will feature an ensemble cast including Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Aisha Dee.

The storyline of “Apple Cider Vinegar” draws inspiration from the life of Belle Gibson, a prominent Australian wellness guru who gained a massive online following claiming to have cured her brain cancer through various health and wellness remedies. Gibson even developed an app and released a book under the same name, promising to donate a portion of the profits to charity.

However, in 2015, Gibson’s empire crumbled when doubts emerged about the authenticity of her claims. A police investigation revealed that she had fabricated her cancer diagnosis and spread false information about her health. Furthermore, it was discovered that Gibson had not donated any money to the charities she had promised to support.

In 2017, Gibson was ordered a judge to pay a fine of $410,000 Australian dollars for her deceptive conduct. The money was to be given to the charities she had previously pledged to support.

The “Apple Cider Vinegar” series aims to shed light on the manipulative techniques used wellness scammers and the impact their actions have on unsuspecting individuals. It will delve deep into the true story of Belle Gibson, exposing the dark side of the wellness industry and the consequences of false claims.

With Jeffrey Walker directing and a talented team of writers behind the project, including Anya Beyersdorf, Angela Betzien, and Samantha Strauss, known for her work on the critically acclaimed “Dance Academy,” viewers can expect a compelling and thought-provoking series that explores the intersection of health, wellness, and deception.

“Apple Cider Vinegar” will mark another compelling addition to Netflix’s lineup of original content, serving as a cautionary tale that prompts further examination and scrutiny of the wellness industry.