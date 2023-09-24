A New Approach to Power: The Role of Data in Creating an Objective Power List

In the world of power and influence, perception and opinion have long played a significant role. But what if we could go beyond subjective judgments and instead rely on data to create a more objective Power list? This is the question that the Australian Financial Review (AFR) explores in its annual Power issue.

Traditionally, the AFR invites power players to participate in panels where they discuss and decide Australia’s most powerful individuals. However, the magazine recognizes that this process lacks scientific rigor and is inherently subjective. In an effort to inject data-driven insights into the Power issue, the AFR has asked its writers to explore the role of data in fields such as politics, international affairs, and culture.

The integration of data and artificial intelligence (AI) is a central theme in this year’s Power issue. With the rise of AI, the ability to analyze vast amounts of data has become easier than ever before. This has the potential to transform our understanding of power dynamics. However, the AFR also acknowledges the risks associated with AI, particularly in generating fake images. The magazine hopes that highlighting these risks will lead business leaders, cultural figures, and politicians to consider the implications of AI more urgently.

While data can provide valuable insights, the AFR’s writers ultimately conclude that human ingenuity remains the “killer app.” The most valuable data is often closely guarded, and true power plays tend to leave no fingerprints. Furthermore, engaging in conversations with top power players can offer a clarity that is hard to achieve through data analysis alone. Therefore, the AFR believes there is still value in its Power panels and in the human element of decision-making.

The AFR Magazine’s Power issue, which includes the traditional power lists as well as AI-generated images of power listers, will be released on September 29th. Through this exploration of data and power, the magazine aims to provoke thought and encourage further reflection on the role of data in shaping our understanding of influence.

Sources:

– Australian Financial Review (AFR) Magazine