North American Aerospace Defense Command Tracks Santa’s Journey

In an annual tradition, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is closely monitoring Santa Claus as he travels around the world delivering gifts. Equipped with advanced technology and fueled the holiday spirit, NORAD is sharing updates of Santa’s journey for children to follow along.

NORAD, responsible for protecting US and Canadian airspace, has established the noradsanta.org website, as well as social media platforms and a mobile app, to engage with children during this festive season. These platforms offer games, movies, books, and music to entertain young audiences.

Notably, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden joined in on the excitement participating in NORAD Santa tracking calls. Mrs. Biden even shared an image on social media confirming that Santa is on his way.

U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Mathias, NORAD’s chief spokesperson, revealed that the military is using its sophisticated technology to track Santa. She mentioned that while NORAD has an intelligence assessment of Santa’s sleigh capabilities, there may be some high-tech surprises this year, possibly including artificial intelligence.

The tradition of tracking Santa began in 1955 when Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, on duty at NORAD’s predecessor, received a call from a child who had misdialed a number, thinking she was calling Santa. Colonel Shoup played along, and the tradition took off from there.

To handle the influx of calls, NORAD has enlisted the help of approximately 1,100 volunteers, ranging from command staff to people from all over the world. They will be stationed at a dedicated operations center at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.

If you’re eager to know Santa’s exact location, you can call 1-877 HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to speak with the NORAD staff and receive real-time updates until midnight MST on Christmas Eve.

As Santa embarks on his annual mission, NORAD’s commitment to preserving the joy and excitement of the holiday season remains steadfast. So sit back, relax, and keep an eye out for Santa as he spreads holiday cheer worldwide.