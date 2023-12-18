WhatsApp Beta Testing New Design for Posting Status Updates

WhatsApp for Android is currently undergoing beta testing for a new update that aims to streamline the process of posting status updates. The upcoming 2.23.26.13 version of the app introduces a redesigned interface that eliminates the need for floating action buttons (FABs). Instead, users will now find two new icons, a Camera icon and a Pencil icon, in the Status header.

The integration of Channels in the Updates tab caused some inconvenience in the previous version of WhatsApp. The overlapping of FABs with posts followed channels made it easier for users to accidentally tap on the posts. The new redesign resolves this issue replacing the FABs entirely and offering users a more intuitive way to share GIFs, text, and images with their contacts.

According to WABetaInfo, some lucky users may even have the opportunity to test a different redesign where the two new icons are added to the FABs. However, the majority of users will likely experience the redesigned interface with the 2.23.26.13 version of the app or a subsequent update.

Although this update may be considered a minor tweak to the overall interface, WhatsApp has recently introduced a highly requested feature called Pinned Messages. This feature allows users to easily find and access important messages pinning them to the top of a conversation. Currently, users can pin one message for a duration of 24 hours, seven days, or a month.

As WhatsApp continues to refine its features and enhance user experience, the upcoming update promises to provide a more efficient and user-friendly platform for posting status updates and interacting with contacts. Users can expect the update to be available for download in the coming days.