New Wave of Chinese Migrants Settling in Japan

A growing number of affluent Chinese individuals seeking a fresh start are turning to Japan as their preferred destination. While countries like the United States, Singapore, and Thailand have long been popular choices, Japanese metropolises such as Tokyo and Osaka are now experiencing an influx of Chinese migrants. This newfound trend is significantly impacting the luxury housing market and intensifying competition for admissions into elite international schools.

Termed “runxue,” meaning the study of running away, Chinese individuals are increasingly opting to leave their motherland in search of a better life overseas. This emerging buzzword reflects the current sentiments of the Chinese population, which can be attributed to a range of factors. The strict measures enforced during COVID-19 lockdowns, political uncertainties, escalated tensions between China and the United States, and a more stringent business environment have collectively contributed to this growing desire for relocation.

This migration trend extends beyond China’s upper and upper-middle classes, encompassing even tycoons and intellectuals. The changing realities within China have prompted individuals from various backgrounds to seek refuge in Japan. They are drawn to the country’s reputation for technological advancements, high living standards, and well-established educational institutions.

As China’s affluent citizens settle in Japan, the luxury housing market is experiencing a substantial transformation. The demand for upscale properties in Tokyo and Osaka has skyrocketed, leading to record-breaking prices and fierce competition among potential buyers. At the same time, international schools in these cities are grappling with an influx of Chinese applicants, creating additional challenges for admission processes.

