Tinned Fish: A Rising Culinary Trend Worth Exploring

For years, canned sardines have been the subject of jokes, but in places like Spain and Portugal, tins of fish are embraced with pride and served in restaurants. Inspired her experience in Spain, Becca Millstein started Fishwife, a company aiming to bring the concept of “tinned fish” to the United States. And she’s not alone – there are several other brands like Espinaler, La Curiosa, Alalunga, ABC+, and Ar de Arte joining the crusade.

What sets tinned fish apart? Anna Hezel, author of the cookbook “Tin to Table,” explains that it’s a more delicate and premium form of pre-cooked fish. Market research company Euromonitor International reports that tinned fish sales surged to $2.7 billion last year, predominantly driven younger consumers. Social media platforms like TikTok have played a significant role in popularizing tinned fish, with the #tinnedfish hashtag amassing over 91 million views.

At a cannery in Bay Center, Washington, Wes Taylor and his team craft these tinned delicacies. Their artisanal approach focuses on ensuring the highest quality, rather than a high volume, without relying on heavy equipment. Millstein sources sustainably harvested seafood for Fishwife’s products, resulting in a fresh and enticing aroma. For example, Fishwife’s sardines are simply packed with preserved lemon for a unique flavor experience.

While tinned fish may be pricier than the fresh options found at grocery store seafood sections, Hezel suggests that it can offer a fresher taste. In some cases, the fish are canned within hours of being caught. With their long shelf-life, tinned fish can be compared to a special bottle of wine saved for an occasion. Exciting options like barnacles are adding diversity to the market, enticing adventurous food enthusiasts.

Is the tinned fish trend a passing fad? Millstein firmly believes it is not. She named her company Fishwife as an homage to the hardworking women who have sold fish for centuries. Tinned fish has stood the test of time and continues to captivate palates around the world, promising a future filled with culinary exploration.

