New Insights on the Relationship Between Biology and Physics

A recent paper published in the journal Nature titled “Assembly theory explains and quantifies selection and evolution” has stirred up controversy in the scientific community. Led Lee Cronin from the University of Glasgow and Sara Walker from Arizona State University, the authors propose a theory that bridges the gap between physics and biology, offering an explanation for the evolution of complex biological forms.

The paper garnered attention, with some media headlines boldly proclaiming it as a potential “Theory of Everything” that could unite physics and evolution. However, not all scientists shared the same enthusiasm. Critics expressed confusion and frustration, questioning the practicality and novelty of the proposed theory.

As a biologist specializing in evolution, I too felt compelled to delve into the paper and form my own opinion. The authors’ initial claim that scientists grapple with reconciling biological evolution and the laws of physics immediately struck me as misleading. In my experience, biologists have no difficulty aligning the principles of physics with evolutionary processes.

The paper suggests that a “new approach” is needed to understand how complex and diverse forms can emerge from physics without a predetermined design blueprint. Yet, this argument seems reminiscent of creationist rhetoric rather than a scientifically grounded proposition. It is important to note that evolutionary theory already rejects the notion of a directed blueprint, as evolution is driven random mutations and natural selection.

The central premise of the paper revolves around the concept of an “assembly index,” which quantifies the complexity of a given object and its likelihood of evolving. By calculating the number of steps required to build a molecule or organ, the assembly index determines the probability of evolutionary development. However, this approach oversimplifies the intricate pathways through which complex structures can arise.

While the paper’s attempt to quantify complexity is commendable, it may not offer significant practicality beyond what many chemists and biologists already intuitively understand. The notion that complex molecules or structures are likely products of evolution is widely accepted in these fields.

In conclusion, while the Assembly Theory paper presents an interesting concept, it fails to provide a substantial breakthrough that bridges biology and physics. The controversy surrounding the paper highlights the need for clearer communication and collaboration between scientific disciplines.