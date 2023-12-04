Dorothy Wiggins: A Social Media Star at 98

Dorothy Wiggins, a 98-year-old widow from New York, has captured the hearts of thousands on social media with her witty takes on life and her undeniable charm. After losing her husband of 61 years in 2020, Wiggins found solace in putting together a photo album of their life together. However, it was her son’s suggestion to document her day-to-day activities that led her to become an unexpected social media sensation.

Under the handle @dorothylovesnewyork, Wiggins began sharing clips of her Manhattan escapades on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Armed with her trusty wooden staff and always dressed to impress, she quickly amassed a following due to her unique perspectives and passionate storytelling. From local dining recommendations to discussions on theater and the art of seduction, Wiggins delights her audience with her uncompromising views on a variety of topics.

While she remains skeptical of social media and the influencer lifestyle, Wiggins finds joy in reading the comments left her fans and even enjoys meeting them in person. With close to 100,000 followers on Instagram, her longevity and attitude have inspired many. However, Wiggins remains humble and unphased her newfound fame, stating, “New Yorkers are very blasé – they don’t make a big deal about it.”

For Wiggins, filming with her son’s journalist friend, Michael Astor, has become a regular part of her routine. She continues to live her life as she always has, maintaining her friendships and cherishing her daily “sacred cocktail hour” that she once shared with her late husband. Though grief still remains, Wiggins has adapted to life without her beloved spouse. She believes in staying active and embracing new experiences, never allowing age to define her.

As she continues to film and share her adventures on social media, Wiggins remains an inspirational figure to her loyal fanbase. Her message is clear: it is never too late to try something new and to keep up with the times. With her magnetic personality and zest for life, Dorothy Wiggins proves that age is just a number.

FAQs

What social media platforms does Dorothy Wiggins use?

Dorothy Wiggins shares her daily activities and stories on Instagram and TikTok under the handle @dorothylovesnewyork.

How many followers does Dorothy Wiggins have on social media?

Dorothy Wiggins currently has close to 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Is Dorothy Wiggins interested in social media?

Dorothy Wiggins is skeptical of social media and believes that people sharing personal details with strangers is unnecessary.

How does Dorothy Wiggins feel about her social media fame?

Dorothy Wiggins remains humble and unphased her newfound fame, finding joy in reading her fans’ comments and meeting them in person.

Has Dorothy Wiggins changed since becoming a social media star?

Dorothy Wiggins continues to live her life as she always has, unaffected her social media fame. She maintains the same friendships and routines and embraces new experiences.

What is Dorothy Wiggins’ message to her fans and followers?

Dorothy Wiggins believes that age should not define a person and encourages others to stay active, embrace new experiences, and keep up with the times.