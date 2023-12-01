New Show “Obliterated” Features Sexy Food-Based Swimsuits

When it comes to unconventional swimwear choices, the realm of TV shows and movies has never disappointed. From whipped cream bikinis to dessert-themed swimsuits, the world of on-screen fashion continues to push boundaries and surprise viewers. And the latest addition to this canon is the new Netflix show, “Obliterated,” created the masterminds behind “Cobra Kai,” Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald.

“Obliterated” follows an elite special forces team as they uncover a deadly threat to Las Vegas. However, things take an unexpected turn when they realize the bomb was a fake, and they must now race against time to find the real one. But amidst all the action and suspense, the show also brings a touch of humor and sensuality with its food-based swimsuits.

In the pilot episode, one of the characters, NSA agent Maya, played Kimi Rutledge, decides to surprise her crush, Chad, with a unique dessert-themed swimsuit. Entering his hotel room dressed in dessert, Maya declares, “Hey, cowboy. I think I’ve got a cure for your Varsity Blues.” Unfortunately, her romantic efforts are met with disappointment as she discovers Chad has just hooked up with someone else. To add to the hilarity, one of her cherries falls off, making the situation even more embarrassingly funny.

While “Obliterated” introduces a fresh take on unconventional swimwear choices, it’s important not to forget the milestones that came before. The infamous whipped cream bikini, popularized Ali Larter in the movie “Varsity Blues,” continues to be a significant reference point. The history and significance of the whipped cream bikini have been explored in an informative article Mel Magazine.

If you’re looking for a mix of action, humor, and unique swimwear choices, “Obliterated” is definitely a show worth watching. Created the talented team behind “Cobra Kai,” it promises an exciting and entertaining experience. So grab your popcorn and head over to Netflix to catch all the action and dessert-themed swimsuits in “Obliterated.”

