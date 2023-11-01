Blue Eye Samurai: A Spectacular New Anime Series Streaming on Netflix

A thrilling new anime series is set to captivate audiences on Netflix starting this Friday. Titled “Blue Eye Samurai,” this Edo-period Japan-inspired show promises to be an exhilarating adventure filled with action, revenge, and unexpected twists. What makes this series even more impressive is its 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, already generating excitement among anime enthusiasts.

The story revolves around Mizu, a master of the sword, who leads a life in disguise as she seeks vengeance. Voiced the talented Maya Erskine, Mizu’s character reflects the hardships and struggles faced a mixed-race protagonist in ancient Japan. Guided showrunners Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, known for their work on “Death on the Nile” and “A Haunting in Venice,” this series promises a captivating narrative and intricate character development.

The first episode, available on Netflix’s official YouTube channel, sets the stage for an enthralling journey. Mizu unexpectedly finds herself accompanied an unlikely travel companion, while Princess Akemi, voiced the talented Brenda Song, grapples with the desire to control her own destiny.

The voice cast for “Blue Eye Samurai” is an impressive lineup of industry veterans, including George Takei as Seki, Masi Oka as Ringo, and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa as The Swordmaker. Darren Barnet, Randall Park, Kenneth Branagh, Stephanie Hsu, Ming-Na Wen, Harry Shum Jr., and Mark Dacascos lend their voices to bring a diverse and engaging array of characters to life.

While the series initially portrays Mizu as lacking kindness, showrunner Michael Green explains that she undergoes a transformative journey. Learning the value of vulnerability and acceptance, Mizu’s character development is sure to resonate with viewers.

Prepare to immerse yourself in the world of “Blue Eye Samurai” as all eight episodes become available for streaming on Netflix from November 3rd. Don’t miss out on this thrilling anime series that promises to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

1. What is the genre of “Blue Eye Samurai”?

“Blue Eye Samurai” is an anime series that combines elements of action, adventure, and revenge, set in the historical backdrop of Edo-period Japan.

2. Who are the showrunners of “Blue Eye Samurai”?

Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, known for their work on “Death on the Nile” and “A Haunting in Venice,” serve as the showrunners for “Blue Eye Samurai.”

3. When will “Blue Eye Samurai” be available on Netflix?

“Blue Eye Samurai” will be available for streaming on Netflix from November 3rd, with all eight episodes ready to watch.

4. Who are some of the notable voice actors in the series?

The voice cast of “Blue Eye Samurai” includes George Takei, Masi Oka, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Darren Barnet, Randall Park, Kenneth Branagh, Stephanie Hsu, Ming-Na Wen, Harry Shum Jr., and Mark Dacascos, among others.