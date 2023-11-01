The Highly Anticipated Blue Eye Samurai Arrives on Netflix with a Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Source: Netflix

Blue Eye Samurai, the new anime series set in Edo-period Japan, is set to premiere on Netflix this Friday. With its unique storyline and captivating animation, the show has already garnered a perfect 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series revolves around Mizu, a skilled swordmaster with a mixed-race heritage, who leads a life filled with disguises and a relentless pursuit of revenge. Voiced Maya Erskine, Mizu’s journey promises to be a thrilling one as she navigates the complexities of her world.

Leading the creative charge behind Blue Eye Samurai are showrunners Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, known for their work on “Death on the Nile” and “A Haunting in Venice” respectively. Meanwhile, the talented Jane Wu, who directed the critically acclaimed “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” is at the helm.

In the first episode, now available on Netflix’s official YouTube channel, Mizu finds herself unexpectedly joined a travel companion, while Princess Akemi, voiced Brenda Song, grapples with the desire to shape her own destiny.

The stellar voice cast includes industry icons such as George Takei as Seki, Masi Oka as Ringo, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa as The Swordmaker, Darren Barnet as Taigen, Randall Park as Heiji Shindo, and Stephanie Hsu as Ise. Furthermore, Ming-Na Wen, Harry Shum Jr., and Mark Dacascos lend their talents to the show, adding even more depth to the character ensemble.

While the show explores Mizu’s journey towards redemption, it’s important to note the underlying message about vulnerability. According to Michael Green, Mizu’s capacity for kindness is initially absent, but as the season progresses, she learns the value of compassion and acceptance. Green explains that these moments of empathy have unintended negative consequences for Mizu, but ultimately, they teach her that vulnerability can be rewarding in its own way.

Make sure to mark your calendars for November 3rd, when all eight episodes of Blue Eye Samurai will be available for streaming on Netflix. Don’t miss out on this exciting new addition to the anime genre.

Sources: Netflix