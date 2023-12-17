Iberian Restaurant in New Jersey Recognized as one of the Best New Restaurants in the US

Esquire magazine has recently unveiled its prestigious list of the 50 best new restaurants in the United States for 2023, and one establishment in New Jersey has caught the attention of food enthusiasts nationwide. Lita, the third restaurant acclaimed former “Top Chef” contestant David Viana, has been honored as a standout culinary destination.

Lita takes pride in its Iberian-inspired menu, which pays homage to Viana’s Portuguese roots and childhood memories of family dinners in the Ironbound district. The restaurant’s name is a loving tribute to Viana’s mother, Rosa Lita, and many of the dishes on the menu draw inspiration from the culinary traditions of his grandmother, Isaura, hailing from the oldest village in Portugal, Ponte de Lima.

The menu at Lita showcases a wide array of flavors from the Iberian Peninsula, including traditional paella with generous portions, tapas-style plates featuring rissóis de camarão (shrimp turnovers) and patatas bravas (fried potatoes with spicy aioli), as well as delightful seafood entrees like the snapper, potato, and pepper stew.

Viana’s previous restaurants, Heirloom Kitchen in Old Bridge and Heirloom at the St. Laurent, have already earned a devoted following in the state for their impeccable interpretations of New American cuisine. However, Lita holds a special place in Viana’s heart as it allows him to connect with his cultural heritage through the flavors and techniques of Iberian cooking.

The recognition from Esquire solidifies Lita’s status as one of the top culinary destinations in the country. Visitors to New Jersey looking for a truly memorable dining experience can now add Lita to their list of must-visit restaurants.

By supporting local journalism, we can continue to bring you stories like these that celebrate the diverse and exceptional culinary offerings in our state.