Netflix Rumored to Release Spin-Off GTA Game

Netflix is reportedly in discussions with Take-Two Interactive Software, the publisher of Grand Theft Auto (GTA), to release a new game as part of the GTA franchise. This mobile spin-off game is anticipated to be launched ahead of the highly awaited GTA 6 trailer. The advantage of this mobile game is that it can be accessed through the Netflix mobile app, allowing players to enjoy the game anytime and anywhere, including during commutes on public transportation.

Currently, Netflix Games can only be played on smartphones, but the streaming giant aims to expand its library to include games that can be streamed on TVs, PCs, and other gaming devices. To accomplish this, Netflix has acquired several game development studios and is planning to release more mainstream games and franchises.

Netflix Games are not standalone purchases; instead, they are tied into the Netflix subscription, providing additional interactive content for subscribers. However, compared to other game companies like Roblox and Activision, the number of downloads for Netflix Games is relatively low. According to app tracker Apptopia, these games have been downloaded a total of 70.5 million times as of September 20th, with less than 1% of Netflix’s 238 million subscribers playing them on a daily basis.

Netflix has already invested $1 billion in entering the AAA gaming market and is actively hiring executives to oversee its expansion. They are also seeking an AI expert with a substantial salary of $900,000. The streaming giant hopes that this new offering of a GTA spin-off game will attract more subscribers and further enhance their gaming platform.

