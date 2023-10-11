The New Season of Frasier: Meet the New Characters

The trailer for the new season of the classic sitcom Frasier has been released, and fans are excited to see the return of Kelsey Grammer as the fussy psychiatrist-turned-media star, Frasier Crane. The new version of Frasier has been crafted specifically for the streaming platform Paramount+.

In this new season, Frasier moves to Boston for a job at Harvard. He still retains his fussy and classist tendencies, scheming to get into a private, exclusive club, and swooning over the designer pillows on his lavish couch in his new apartment.

But what makes this new season unique are the new characters who serve the same functions as the old ones. Among the new faces, we have Frederick “Freddy” Crane, played Jack Cutmore-Scott, who is Frasier’s down-to-earth adult son and works as a firefighter in Boston. Freddy’s clashes with Frasier over his regular-guy tastes and his decision to drop out of Harvard mirror Frasier’s conflicts with his dad Martin from the original series.

Anders Keith plays David Crane, Frasier’s adult nephew and the son of his younger brother Niles and Daphne. While David takes on the role of a sickly and fussy foil for Frasier, he cannot truly stand as a competitor and occasionally irritating equal in the way a brother can.

Other new characters include Eve, played Jess Salgueiro, who is a friend of Frasier’s son and provides the sassy caretaker energy of Jane Leeves’ Daphne, and Olivia, played Toks Olagundoye, who is the head of the psychology department at Harvard and has the workplace-fixer vibes of Frasier’s producer Roz.

While these new characters bring a fresh take on the beloved series, fans can also expect appearances from original cast members. Bebe Neuwirth, who plays Lilith, Frasier’s ex-wife and Freddy’s mother, is expected to appear, as well as Peri Gilpin, who played Roz, and John Mahoney, who played Martin, will be remembered in spirit.

