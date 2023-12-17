New Disney Residential Community in North Carolina Offers Storyliving Experience

Disney is expanding its vision of bringing magic into people’s lives creating residential communities that embody the Disney lifestyle. The latest development, called Asteria, will be situated in North Carolina, near Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill. This project is part of Disney’s Storyliving initiative, which aims to provide residents with an immersive experience inspired Disney’s storytelling legacy.

Asteria, developed in collaboration with Walt Disney Imagineering and DMB Development, aims to encourage exploration of the region’s natural beauty and spark lifelong learning. The community will be designed on 1,500 acres of land in Pittsboro, Chatham County. Its location offers a unique blend of metropolitan amenities and a small-town atmosphere, with numerous parks and miles of trails for outdoor activities like walking and biking.

The community of Asteria will consist of over 4,000 housing units, including both single-family and multi-family homes. Certain areas will be designated for residents aged 55 and above. The development will also include a wellness and recreation center, a restaurant, sport courts, swimming pools, a community garden, and outdoor spaces for events and recreational activities.

While the prices for homes in Asteria have yet to be announced, the Storyliving website indicates that single-family homes in the first community, Cotino, are expected to range from the upper $1 millions to the lower $2 millions. This suggests that homes in Asteria will likely fall within a similar price range.

Disney’s expansion into residential communities is an endeavor to bring the Disney magic to people’s everyday lives. By creating immersive environments that reflect the spirit of Disney’s storytelling, residents of these communities can experience the enchantment of the Disney brand on a daily basis. With their unique vision and attention to detail, Disney hopes to transform the way people live and create communities that embody the wonder and joy of their beloved stories.

This new venture follows Disney’s previous success with Celebration, a planned community near Walt Disney World in Florida launched in 1996. It demonstrates Disney’s commitment to extending the reach of their brand beyond theme parks, creating a lifelong connection with fans who want to live the Disney dream every day.