Disney Announces Plans for Storyliving Communities Outside of Theme Parks

Disney has announced its latest project, Storyliving Disney, which aims to create residential communities that embody the Disney lifestyle. The first community, Cotino, was announced in California earlier this year, and now Disney has revealed its second development: Asteria, located in North Carolina.

Asteria, inspired the spirit of discovery, will be designed to encourage exploration of the region’s natural beauty and foster lifelong learning. The project is in its early planning stages, with collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering and DMB Development. The community will be built on 1,500 acres of land in the town of Pittsboro, part of the larger Chatham Park community.

Asteria will offer its residents a mix of metropolitan amenities and a small-town feel, with an abundance of parks and miles of walking and biking trails. The community will consist of over 4,000 units, including both single-family and multi-family homes. Some sites will be designated specifically for residents aged 55 and up. In addition to housing, there will be a wellness and recreation center, restaurant, sport courts, swimming pools, a community garden, and outdoor spaces for lawn games, events, and fire pits.

While the prices for units in Asteria have not been disclosed, the Storyliving website states that homes in Cotino are expected to range from the upper $1 millions to the lower $2 millions.

Disney aims to create unique and immersive experiences through its Storyliving communities, allowing residents to live their lives to the fullest. This expansion of Disney-branded communities to the East Coast reflects the company’s dedication to bringing the magic of Disney to people wherever they are.

With these new developments, Disney hopes to continue its storytelling tradition creating spaces where residents can write the next chapter of their lives with Disney.