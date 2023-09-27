Netflix Unveils New Animated Adaptation of Devil May Cry

Netflix recently showcased the announcement trailer for Devil May Cry, a highly anticipated animated adaptation of the popular Capcom hack and slash action series. Produced Studio MIR, known for their work on shows like The Legend of Korra and Young Justice, the upcoming anime will consist of 8 episodes and is executive produced Adi Shankar (Castlevania) and written Alex Larsen (Yasuke).

Although the trailer doesn’t provide much in terms of exposition, it appears that this new adaptation will draw heavy inspiration from Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening. Taking place a decade before the events of the original game, Devil May Cry 3 follows a young Dante as he fights against a demonic invasion of Earth, including his brother Vergil.

This isn’t the first time that Devil May Cry has been adapted into an anime. In 2007, a 12-episode series was produced Studio Madhouse and directed Shin Itagaki. Set between the original Devil May Cry and Devil May Cry 2, the 2007 anime featured self-contained stories centered around Dante as a devil hunter for hire.

Although a release date for the new adaptation has not been announced yet, fans can look forward to experiencing Devil May Cry in animated form on Netflix in the near future.

