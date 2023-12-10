Swedish Crime Thriller Surges in Popularity on Netflix

The Swedish crime thriller, A Nearly Normal Family, has taken the Netflix rankings storm, captivating viewers with its gripping storyline. Directed Per Hanefjord, this crime drama explores the repercussions of sexual assault and the complexities of repressed emotions.

Adapted from M. T. Edvardsson’s novel of the same name, A Nearly Normal Family revolves around the Sandell family. Adam, a priest, and Ulrika, a lawyer, lead what appears to be an ordinary life in a quiet Swedish suburb. However, their world is upended when their 19-year-old daughter, Stella, finds herself in police custody for murder.

With an impressive 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series has garnered high praise. Viewers describe it as “gripping” and admit to binge-watching the entire show in one sitting due to its enthralling narrative. The series skillfully employs flashbacks and real-time storytelling to weave a compelling tale.

What sets A Nearly Normal Family apart is its exploration of complex and often overlooked topics. Many Netflix users commend the show for shedding light on the vulnerability of today’s girls and the flaws of the justice system worldwide. One viewer shares, “The film not only presents the dangers faced girls today, but also highlights the systemic issues within the justice system.” The captivating storytelling and thought-provoking themes have prompted viewers to binge-watch the entire series, unable to tear themselves away.

A Nearly Normal Family is currently available for streaming on Netflix. If you're in need of a thrilling and thought-provoking series, this Swedish crime drama should be at the top of your watchlist.